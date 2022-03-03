Geek News on the Radio for March 3rd, 2022

AMC Theaters Experiment with “Variable Pricing”
AMC theaters will be charging a higher price to view The Batman than other movies at their theaters. AMC CEO Adam Aron says that the decision follows the success of the program at theaters in Europe.
Marvel Shows on Netflix to Move to Disney +
All of Marvel’s original series’ on Netflix will be moving to stream on Disney + starting on March 16th. Disney will be updating its Parental Control settings with the introduction of TV-MA programming.
Galactic Starcruiser Hotel Influencer Weekend
The Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser hotel opened early for influencers and those in media to get a sneak preview of the experience. Items from the experience started showing up on eBay almost immediately.
