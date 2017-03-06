Geek News on the Radio for March 6th, 2017

As ‘Logan’ scores big at box office, its studio corners the market on R-rated superhero smashes

TWENTIETH CENTURY FOX is being handsomely rewarded for carving out a different superhero path for the 21st century. One year after the Fox underdog “Deadpool” struck box-office gold, “Logan” is repeating that feat — thanks to crucially similar elements in their approaches. In Hugh Jackman’s ninth and final turn as his feral X-Men character, “Logan” grossed $85.3 million in its domestic debut to win the box-office weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday — roughly matching what the character’s first solo film, “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” ($85.1 million), opened to in 2009. Final numbers are due Monday.

Deadpool 2 teaser trailer lampoons Logan and Superman (NSFW)

Ryan Reynolds has returned as foul-mouthed superhero Deadpool in a tongue-in-cheek short film teasing the sequel to the self-aware comic book movie.

Marvel’s Inhumans Starts Production, First On-Set Pictures Revealed

The upcoming Marvel show The Inhumans is currently shooting in Hawaii, and the first pictures have leaked from the set. They show Anson Mount as Black Bolt, plus a big blue plastic dog, which will presumably be turned into the giant teleporting canine Lockjaw in post-production.

“Game Of Thrones” Actor Alexander Siddig To Play “Gotham”’s Ra’s al Ghul

Fans will soon be seeing supervillain Ra’s Al Ghul on Fox’s “Gotham,” and it will be played by no other than a “Game of Thrones” actor. Alexander Siddig, who played doomed Dornish prince Doran in the HBO fantasy drama series, will be taking on the role of the semi-immortal leader of the League of Assassins and puppet-master behind Gotham City’s crime underbelly, Express UK reported. Although “Arrow” already has Matt Nable to play the supervillain, “Arrow” and “Gotham” do not exist in the same superhero universe.

Amy Acker and two more join X-Men TV series

Fox’s upcoming Marvel series has found its leading lady in a fan-favorite actress. Not only that, but an established mutant character will get to use her magnetic powers on the untitled X-Men TV show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amy Acker (Angel, Dollhouse, Person of Interest) has been cast in the lead role of Kate Stewart, a woman who’s “struggling with her separation from her husband, Reed (True Blood‘s Stephen Moyer) and her increasingly challenging teenage children. When her family situation takes a dark turn, she finds that she’s stronger than she thinks.” The actress also appeared on another Marvel series, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., in a guest-starring stint back in Season 1.

Transformers Bumblebee Movie Director Announced, He’s Made An Oscar-Nominated Film

The Transformers spinoff focusing on Bumblebee has found a director. It has been reported that Travis Knight, director of this year’s Oscar-nominated Kubo And The Two Strings, will helm the 2018 release.

Disney Planning New Tron Movie, Jared Leto Could Star In It – Report

Disney is making a new Tron movie and Jared Leto could star in it. This is according to The Hollywood Reporter, which claims, based on anonymous sources, that Disney is in the “very early stages” of making the film. Leto won an Oscar for Dallas Buyers Club and recently played the Joker in Suicide Squad.

‘Kong’: Skull Island Officially Listed on Google Maps

The fictional eponymous locale of Kong: Skull Island is now officially on Google Maps, where users can leave ratings and browse photographs of the monster-ridden isle in the South Pacific. “Watched Avengers on the ride over and saw a dude who looked just like Loki,” wrote one reviewer, referencing the film’s star Tom Hiddleston, who portrays the notorious trickster demigod in the Marvel films.

