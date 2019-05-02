Geek News on the Radio for May 2nd, 2019

Sonic the Hedgehog Movie

New Marvel Shows on Hulu?

Disney+ may be ramping up its Star Wars and Marvel content with new shows about Loki, Scarlet Witch, and Sam and Bucky, but Hulu is also stepping up its game. The digital network has announced two new live-action Marvel series, Marvel’s Helstrom and, hell yeah, Marvel’s Ghost Rider. According to a press release, Disney (which owns a majority stake in Hulu) is adding two new shows to its Marvel TV lineup on Hulu, which currently features The Runaways. The first one centers around the Robbie Reyes version of Ghost Rider, played by Gabriel Luna on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. It’s unclear whether it’s an actual spinoff of the ABC series or if Luna would reprise his role but it seems likely that the two shows could be connected, given how S.H.I.E.L.D.’s executive producer Paul Zbyszewski will be working on this series. Ingrid Escajeda (Justified, Empire) is serving as showrunner and executive producer. “I couldn’t be more excited and honored to be handed the reins to a Marvel character as beloved as Ghost Rider. This story hits every note for me: My love for grounded yet conflicted characters, and my desire to scare the shit out of people,” Escajeda said.

Tom and Jerry Live Action?

Chloe Grace Moretz (Kick-Ass, Greta) is in final negotiations to be attached to the live-action animation hybrid Tom and Jerry movie that’s in the works over at Warner Bros. This is the first bit of casting news that we have gotten, but it’s a pretty good name for the film to work with. The movie will be directed by Tim Story (Taxi, Ride Along), and will be an origin story of sorts based on the old Hanna-Barbera cartoons that will reveal how Tom and Jerry first met, and how and why they formed their rivalry. Here’s what Collider had to say about Moretz’s character: Moretz is poised to play Kayla, a new employee at a posh hotel where Jerry takes up residence, threatening to ruin a glamorous wedding. She hires a broke alley cat named Tom to come in and get rid of Jerry, which proves to be easier said than done. That may be for the best, as the duo will likely need each other to defeat Kayla’s villainous boss, who isn’t a big fan of either one. I am not sure that this movie is one that anyone asked for or really needs, but hopefully it will be funny because my kids will want to watch it. Was Tom and Jerry your favorite cartoon as a kid? Do you have faith in this reboot?

