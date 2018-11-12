Geek News on the Radio for November 12th, 2018

Douglas Rain: Actor who voiced Hal in 2001: A Space Odyssey dies

Rain died at the age of 90, according to the Stratford Festival in Canada. The actor performed for 32 seasons at the Shakespearean festival and was nominated for a Tony Award in 1972. But he will be best remembered as the voice of Hal 9000, the AI computer in Stanley Kubrick’s landmark 1968 film.

Disney+ streaming service: Release date, shows and movies to expect and more

Disney is betting big on its 2019 streaming service, called Disney+. The company is ending its relationship with Netflix at the end of the year, and will instead make its own service the exclusive home for many Disney movies, TV shows and perhaps other streaming content. You might be thinking, “No Disney, I don’t want to pay another monthly fee,” but that’s the direction the entertainment business is headed. Netflix seems to trot out original shows and movies on a weekly basis. Hulu (which will be majority-owned by Disney following its acquisition of Fox’s entertainment assets) provides a home for many broadcast network shows. CBS is pumping its CBS All Access service full of Star Trek shows and other original programs. (Disclosure: CBS is CNET’s parent company.) And DC Entertainment now has its DC Universe streaming service full of DC shows, movies and comics.

Michelle Yeoh may lead ‘Star Trek’ spinoff on CBS All Access

CBS All Access’ rapidly growing library of Star Trek shows might including one revolving around a familiar star. Deadline claims Star Trek: Discovery‘s Michelle Yeoh is talking about reprising her role as Captain Georgiou in a “stand-alone” All Access series. The project would reportedly be an extension of Georgiou’s story from Discovery season two. CBS has declined to comment on the apparent leak.

John Boyega and Letitia Wright Team for Sci-Fi Love Story ‘Hold Back the Stars’

One heck of a dynamic duo is teaming up for a new sci-fi film. Indeed, John Boyegaand Letitia Wright have signed on to lead an adaptation of the Katie Khan novel Hold Back the Stars, which follows a man and woman who revisit memories of their love affair on a utopian Earth while they are trapped in the void of space with only 90 minutes of oxygen left. So yeah, bring tissues.

