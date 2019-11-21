Geek News on the Radio for November 21st, 2019

Avenue 5

Joker Sequel

WB has reportedly greenlit a sequel to Joker, with director Todd Phillips and star Joaquin Phoenix set to return, according to THR, which also says Phillips will once again co-write the script with Scott Silver. Hours after THR went live with its story, Deadline refuted the report, calling many of the details of the article false, including an alleged meeting Phillips had with Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich to discuss further DC origin movie ideas. Deadline says this meeting never took place. Phillips reportedly pitched “a portfolio of DC characters’ origin stories” to Emmerich at this alleged meeting, per THR, which also claims that the director left with the rights to at least one other DC story. THR didn’t elaborate on what story that might be. If Joker 2 does end up being confirmed, it wouldn’t come as much of a surprise, considering that Joker not only opened as a critical darling but has just cleared $1 billion at the box office, the fourth DC movie to do so (two of the other three are also connected to Batman, coincidentally). Bringing back the director, writer, and star for a sequel would be a no-brainer, especially after WB has struggled to compete with the superhero extravaganzas offered by Marvel Studios and the House of Mouse. Deadline says no deals are yet in place to bring back the creative team or their star.

Star Trek 4 is coming!

Paramount Pictures is in final talks with Noah Hawley to write and direct a Star Trek film. Through his 26 Keys production banner he will produce along with JJ Abrams and his Bad Robot banner. I don’t have too much more to report on the film, but my understanding is Hawley will helm the fourth film in this iteration of the venerable franchise, with the Enterprise crew led by Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Simon Pegg and Karl Urban. In addition to his groundbreaking series Legion, Hawley serves as executive producer, writer, director and showrunner on FX’s Emmy-winning limited series Fargo. He currently is in production on the fourth season, which stars Chris Rock, with Hawley directing the first episodes. Both series are produced under Hawley’s 26 Keys. Hawley made his feature film directorial debut on Lucy in the Sky, which premiered at Toronto before Fox Searchlight released in the fall. The film stars Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm, Dan Stevens, Zazie Beetz, Pearl Amanda Dickson, Tig Notaro and Ellen Burstyn and chronicles the emotional post-mission deterioration of an astronaut (Portman). Hawley also has written Fargo: This Is a True Story, a companion book to the first three seasons of the series, published by Grand Central Publishing last month. Also a bestselling author, Hawley has published five novels: A Conspiracy of Tall Men, Other People’s Weddings, The Punch, The Good Father and most recently the bestseller Before the Fall.

Sin City Series

Back in 2005, director Robert Rodriguez teamed with Frank Miller to bring Miller’s comic series Sin City to the big screen in one of the most visually spectacular films of our time. And today we’re hearing from Deadline that they are reteaming for a Sin City TV series for Legendary Television. Miller and Rodriguez will be executive producers along with Sin City: A Dame to Kill For producer Stephen L’Heureux and the head of Miller’s production company, Silenn Thomas. Legendary guarantees at least one season depending on whether or not it can get set up with a streaming platform or a network. As part of the deal, Miller will also create a hard-R animated Sin City prequel series based on his graphic novels. Meanwhile, the 2005 Sin City movie was a quartet of neo-noir tales centering on a mysterious salesman (Josh Hartnett) who narrates a tragic story of co-dependency, while a musclebound vigilante (Mickey Rourke) tears his way through the criminal underworld in search of his lost love (Jaime King). In another part of the city, a grizzled cop (Bruce Willis) foils the ambitions of a child-killer (Nick Stahl), and an ex-prostitute (Brittany Murphy) evades her ex-pimp (Benicio Del Toro) with the help of her new boyfriend, Dwight (Clive Owen). Other notable cast included Carla Gugino, Elijah Wood, Rutger Hauer, Rosario Dawson, Michael Clarke Duncan, Jessica Alba, Powers Boothe, Michael Madsen, and Nick Offerman.

Star Wars Holiday Special?

In the run up to the premiere of The Mandalorian, creator Jon Favreau joked that he’d like to develop a new Star Wars Holiday Special – referring to the infamous variety show abomination which aired back on CBS in 1978 – only it seems he wasn’t joking after all! “Oh I would definitely be interested in doing a holiday special, and I’m not going to say who I would be interested in,” Favreau has told Variety. “But one of the people is the member of the cast in an upcoming episode of [The Mandalorian]. So we’ll leave it at that for now. I’ve been thinking about it. It’s ready, the ideas are ready. I think it could be really fun. Not as part of this, but there’s an excitement around it because it was so fun and weird, and off and not connected to what ‘Star Wars’ was in the theater. The Mandalorian cartoon, the Boba Fett cartoon, from the Holiday Special was definitely a point of inspiration for what we did in the show.” Favreau clearly has a soft stop for the Holiday Special, as we saw in the pilot episode of The Mandalorian, which featured a reference to ‘Life Day’ Pedro Pascal’s bounty hunter using an Amban phase-pulse blaster, the same weapon carried by Boba Fett in the animated segment. Would you like to see a new Star Wars: Holiday Special? Is Favreau the man to banish the ghost of the 1978 travesty? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or on our social channels @FlickeringMyth…

