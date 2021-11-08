Geek News on the Radio for November 8th, 2021

‘Eternals’ was a failure for only making $71 million
Marvel’s new movie promised to do something slightly different this time, which is being considered a failure by some critics.
‘Eternals’ isn’t being released for Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain & Oman
Likely because of a same-sex couple in the movie, Disney has opted not to bring the movie to the region.
Disney+ is releasing extra versions of Marvel movies for your home IMAX theater
If you have the money to have your own personal IMAX theater at home, you can now enjoy some movies with a fitting aspect ratio.
Fans are begging producers not to cast James Corden in ‘Wicked’
There’s a petition being signed by fans with the sole purpose of preventing the host of The Late Late Show from being cast in ‘Wicked.’
