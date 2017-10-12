Geek News on the Radio for October 12th, 2017

Mark Ruffalo accidentally livestreamed a bit of Thor: Ragnarok on Instagram last night

If you caught Mark Ruffalo’s livestream of the Thor: Ragnarok red carpet last night, you may have also been able to hear a good chunk of Marvel’s next movie. Ruffalo, who has gotten in trouble with Marvel Studios in the past for posting something on Twitter he wasn’t supposed to, accidentally left his livestream up upon taking his seat in the theater. Despite alerts from fans on Twitter and Instagram that his phone was still broadcasting, the stream continued. Both laughter from the audience and audio from the movie could be heard in the livestream. Ruffalo eventually stopped streaming, but the audio was captured and uploaded to YouTube (the video has since been taken down).

Jeff Goldblum Riffing On the Meaning of ‘Ragnarok’ Is Absolutely Delightful

Walk up to someone and ask them what “Ragnarok” means, and chances are, they won’t have an answer. Even if they were randomly into Norse mythology, though, none of them would have answers as delightfully kooky as Thor: Ragnarok star Jeff Goldblum.

