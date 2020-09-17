Geek News on the Radio for September 17th, 2020

Mandalorian Season 2 Trailer:

Jonathan Majors Joins Marvel Cinematic Universe, Lands Major Role In Next ‘Ant-Man’ Movie

EXCLUSIVE: After a star-making turn in HBO’s hit series Lovecraft Country, Jonathan Majors is now ready to make his mark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a big way. Majors has been tapped for one of the lead roles in the next Ant-Man movie opposite Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily. The studio had no comment, but sources close to the project say he is likely to play the super-villain Kang the Conqueror. Sources add that like with so many new characters in the MCU, there could be a twist with how the character is featured in future films, but as of now he is likely to be one of the main villains in the next installment in the franchise.

CBS All Access is set to become Paramount Plus next year because branding is hard

Disney has Disney Plus, Apple has Apple TV Plus, and now ViacomCBS is about to have Paramount Plus. ViacomCBS announced that it would be renaming its CBS All Access streaming service to Paramount Plus in early 2021. As part of the rebrand, Paramount Plus will also receive five new original series from different verticals across the company, including Paramount, CBS, MTV, and BET. Some new titles include The Offer, a 10-episode scripted mini-series about the making of Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather, a new iteration of MTV’s Behind The Music, and a revival of The Game. In addition to the new series orders announced today, ViacomCBS plans to bring more than 30,000 additional episodes and movies from its various content houses to the streaming service.

Noah Hawley Confirms Star Trek Film Would Feature New Crew, Project Currently In “Stasis”

In a new interview with Variety, Hawley talks about his upcoming season of Fargo as well as other projects, including the Star Trek film for Paramount. The writer/director confirms that Paramount’s new head of feature films, Emma Watts, told him his film was “on hold.” However, the project was further along in its development than previously thought. According to Hawley, the script is finished and he was beginning to hire designers to help him conceptualize the film’s look. Hawley also confirmed that the film would feature “a new crew of characters” but would connect to franchise history, drawing a comparison to how his Fargo television series is tied to the 1996 film of the same name: We’re not doing Kirk and we’re not doing Picard. It’s a start from scratch that then allows us to do what we did with Fargo, where for the first three hours you go, ‘Oh, it really has nothing to do with the movie,’ and then you find the money. So you reward the audience with a thing that they love.

