Glenn Danzig Announces ‘Danzig Sings Elvis’ Concert

Glenn Danzig covering Elvis Presley-it’s happening. The Misfits singer has announced “Danzig Sings Elvis,” a concert of Presley covers. The concert will be held on February 10 at the Montalbán theatre in Hollywood, California. Tickets go on sale on January 20.
Danzig actually did a similar concert back in October, so maybe there will be more down the road.
Danzig announces ‘Danzig Sings Elvis’ showhttps://t.co/HoxlXUYFP7 pic.twitter.com/2e8iH33aU1
— Punknews (@Punknews) January 17, 2023
What Elvis songs would you want to hear Glenn Danzig cover? Are any other musical styles that Danzig should cover?