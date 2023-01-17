Glenn Danzig Announces ‘Danzig Sings Elvis’ Concert

Glenn Danzing | Shutterstock

Glenn Danzig covering Elvis Presley-it’s happening. The Misfits singer has announced “Danzig Sings Elvis,” a concert of Presley covers. The concert will be held on February 10 at the Montalbán theatre in Hollywood, California. Tickets go on sale on January 20.

Danzig actually did a similar concert back in October, so maybe there will be more down the road.

What Elvis songs would you want to hear Glenn Danzig cover? Are any other musical styles that Danzig should cover?

