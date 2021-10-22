Green Day Announce ‘BBC Sessions’ Live Album

Green Day will be releasing a new live album, BBC Sessions, in December – though we won’t have to wait that long to hear it.

The 16-track collection includes performances spanning from 1994 through 2001, recorded at Maida Vale Studios in London.

The band plans to release one track every week leading up to the release date, December 10th.

The first track, a performance of “10,000 Light Years Away” from ’94, is available now.

What are some of your favorite live albums?