Green Day Fans Are Flipping Out Over This Video Of 16-Year-Old Billie Joe Performing In A Backyard

Green Day fans are losing their minds over a newly-uncovered clip of a 16-year-old Billie Joe Armstrong performing in his bandmate’s backyard. In the video, a teenage Armstrong fronts the band Desecrated Youth, performing on the back porch of his bandmate’s house circa 1987.

The clip was taken from the 2018 documentary Turn It Around: The Story Of East Bay Punk, but it recently popped up on Youtube, making it even easier for Green Day fans to find it.