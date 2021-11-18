Green Day Part of Super Bowl Music Fest!

Green Day will be joining Miley Cyrus, Machine Gun Kelly, Halsey, and more for the upcoming Super Bowl Music Fest!
The event will be taking place at the Staples Center February 10-12 close to the SoFi Stadium where the Super Bowl itself will be taking place on February 13.
Green Day will close out the Music Fest with Miley Cyrus on February 12.
.@BudLight announces lineup for Super Bowl LVI Music Fest with @Halsey + @MachineGunKelly on Thursday, @BlakeShelton + @GwenStefani + @MickeyGuyton on Friday, and @GreenDay + @MileyCyrus on Saturday at @STAPLESCenter in LA — February 10-12, 2022!🎤🏈 #SuperBowlMusicFest #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/qjywZRSEX6
— Music News & Rumors (@MusicNewsRumor) November 16, 2021
Tickets for the event can be purchased through SuperBowlMusicFest.com
Do you think the Super Bowl should consider Green Day for a Half-Time Show?
