Green Day Rehearsing “Dookie” In Its Entirety, Hints At 25th Anniversary Tour

Is Green Day planning a new tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Dookie?
That’s sure what it seems from drummer Tré Cool’s hint. Posting a photo of the band in rehearsals to his Instagram, Tré writes, “Fun band practice – swipe to see the set list we played today …—>,” which shows the entire track listing for their 1994 album.
Dookie, which sold 10 million copies in the US and 20 million worldwide, turns 25 on February 1, 2019.
