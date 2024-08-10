Grid City Music Festival 2024

Grid City Music Fest is back for its third year, August 23-25th with 62 world-class murals, 54 local bands, 7 different stages, 3 days of music, and 1 really cool local music fest!

And be sure to tune in with Radio From Hell int he mornings all week long to win tickets to the Grid City Music Fest shows at The Commonwealth room, full lineup below!

x96 will be giving away tickets to The Pour, J-Rad Cooley, and The Plastic Cherries OR Triggers and Slips, The Pickpockets, and Pompe ‘n Honey at The Commonwealth Room. Between the dates of 8/12-8/16 2024 during regular broadcasting hours a listener call-in will be accepted at 8776029696. From these listener call-ins up to 5 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show(s). Prize value approx. $150 and provided by Grid City Music Festival. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.