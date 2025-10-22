Plus tune in with Radio From Hell all week long starting Monday 10/27 to win tickets!

HalloQueen Ball

Friday, October 31, 2025 8:00PM to 1:00AM

Salt Lake City’s ultimate Halloween party is back – bigger, bolder, and crown-worthy!

Utah Pride invites you to a costume extravaganza at the historic Masonic Temple in downtown Salt Lake City on Halloween night! Celebrate queer culture, connect with the community, and help support the Utah Pride Center’s vital programs—all while dancing the night away!

what to expect:

$2,500 grand prize for the best costume, plus 15 themed costume categories

Two live DJ sets across a multi-floor party experience

Delicious food trucks and full cash bar (21+ event)

A premier Halloween experience – where the city’s fiercest costumes meet epic music, lights, and nonstop dancing

All proceeds will go to support the Utah Pride Center’s year-round programs. This is the perfect way to slay your look, celebrate your community, and make a difference!

Celebrity Guest Judges:

Bronwyn Newport – Real Housewife of Salt Lake City

Nicea DeGering – co-host of Good Things Utah

Olivia Jaramillo – host of KRCL’s RadioACTive

Layla Taylor – The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

Nathan Chandler – Blue Ribbon Baking Champion, Season 1

Costume Contest Categories: