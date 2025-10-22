Looking for the hottest Halloween party in Salt Lake City?
It’s happening at the Utah Pride HalloQueen Ball on Friday, October 31st at the historic Masonic Temple!
Get your tickets now at UTAHPRIDE.ORG
Plus tune in with Radio From Hell all week long starting Monday 10/27 to win tickets!
HalloQueen Ball
Friday, October 31, 2025
8:00PM to 1:00AM
Salt Lake City’s ultimate Halloween party is back – bigger, bolder, and crown-worthy!
Utah Pride invites you to a costume extravaganza at the historic Masonic Temple in downtown Salt Lake City on Halloween night! Celebrate queer culture, connect with the community, and help support the Utah Pride Center’s vital programs—all while dancing the night away!
what to expect:
- $2,500 grand prize for the best costume, plus 15 themed costume categories
- Two live DJ sets across a multi-floor party experience
- Delicious food trucks and full cash bar (21+ event)
- A premier Halloween experience – where the city’s fiercest costumes meet epic music, lights, and nonstop dancing
All proceeds will go to support the Utah Pride Center’s year-round programs. This is the perfect way to slay your look, celebrate your community, and make a difference!
Celebrity Guest Judges:
- Bronwyn Newport – Real Housewife of Salt Lake City
- Nicea DeGering – co-host of Good Things Utah
- Olivia Jaramillo – host of KRCL’s RadioACTive
- Layla Taylor – The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives
- Nathan Chandler – Blue Ribbon Baking Champion, Season 1
Costume Contest Categories:
-
Sexiest Costume
-
Scariest Costume
-
Funniest Costume
-
Nerdiest Costume
-
Best Couple Costume
-
Best Throuple Costume
-
Best Group Costume
-
Best Satire or Current Event
-
Best Celebrity Impersonation
-
Best Utah Themed Costume
-
Most WTF
-
Most Campy Costume
-
Most Unexpected Reveal
