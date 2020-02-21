Have Another Drink with Jimmy the Wine Guy for February 21st, 2020

February is winding down and today was Jimmy’s final Segment for this month, which means…
OUR COCKTAIL OF THE MONTH IS READY!
This is the Black Walnut Cocktail!
Ingredients:
-Gin (Beehive Jack Rabbit or Suntory Roku Japanese)
-Apple Spiced Simple Syrup
-Black Walnut Bitters
Directions:
-Stir down cocktail
-Garnish with dehydrated apple slice
Events:
Make sure you don’t miss the next “Have Another Drink with Jimmy the Wine Guy” on March 6th!
** We will be adding to Jimmy’s segment with listeners questions! So if you have a question for Jimmy send it to [email protected] We will answer one question at the end of each segment, so don’t miss your chance to ask a professional sommelier your drinking questions!**
