Have Another Drink with Jimmy the Wine Guy for February 21st, 2020

February is winding down and today was Jimmy’s final Segment for this month, which means…

OUR COCKTAIL OF THE MONTH IS READY!

This is the Black Walnut Cocktail!

Ingredients:

-Gin (Beehive Jack Rabbit or Suntory Roku Japanese)

-Apple Spiced Simple Syrup

-Black Walnut Bitters

Directions:

-Stir down cocktail

-Garnish with dehydrated apple slice

Events:

