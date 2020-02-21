News

Have Another Drink with Jimmy the Wine Guy for February 21st, 2020

February is winding down and today was Jimmy’s final Segment for this month, which means…

OUR COCKTAIL OF THE MONTH IS READY!

This is the Black Walnut Cocktail!

Ingredients:

-Gin (Beehive Jack Rabbit or Suntory Roku Japanese)

-Apple Spiced Simple Syrup

-Black Walnut Bitters

Directions:

-Stir down cocktail

-Garnish with dehydrated apple slice

 

Events:

You can find the events Jimmy mentioned at his website: Click Here

 

Listen Here: 

Make sure you don’t miss the next “Have Another Drink with Jimmy the Wine Guy” on March 6th!

** We will be adding to Jimmy’s segment with listeners questions! So if you have a question for Jimmy send it to [email protected] We will answer one question at the end of each segment, so don’t miss your chance to ask a professional sommelier your drinking questions!**

 

