‘Home Alone’ Buzz McCallister Actor Nasty Split with Girlfriend, Cops Called

OH NO, BUZZ!

Cops Get Called on ‘Home Alone’ Buzz McAllister Actor After Nasty Split With Girlfriend Cops had to get involved after things got heated when Devin Ratray and his girlfriend split. The “Home Alone” actor who played Buzz McCallister and his girl were in downtown OKC when the incident happened.

Not one was arrested, but both got separate rooms afterward to cool off. Also, the incident involved verbal arguments and nothing physical. Should there be another “Home Alone” sequel?

Cops were called after the "Home Alone" star got in a nasty fight with his girlfriend. https://t.co/Ss6w6PG1CY — TMZ (@TMZ) December 13, 2021