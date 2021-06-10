Hoobastank Got Kicked Out of Deftones Show for Being Underage

Hoobastank’s Doug Robb and Dan Estrin recently did an interview about the 20th anniversary of their debut album-and shared an interesting story.

While talking with Kyle Meredith, the musicians discussed sneaking into 21 and over shows while they were still teens.

After getting kicked out of a Deftones show, Estrin said that he “booked it” back into the venue to check out the show.

Check out the whole interview with Hoobastank over at Kyle Meredith’s Youtube channel!

