Imagine Dragons Announce Gala Details

Photo Courtesy of Interscope Records

Imagine Dragons are sharing the details of their 2023 Rise Up Gala. The event will take place on October 6 in Las Vegas and will raise money for the band’s charity, the Tyler Robinson Foundation, which supports families affected by childhood cancer.

The gala will feature an acoustic Imagine Dragons performance. Tickets will go on sale in March.

For more info, visit TRF.org.

