Imagine Dragons Announce Salt Lake Show and New Album Details

Prepare yourselves…
Imagine Dragons have announced that their new album “Evolve” will be released on June 23rd. They also announced a fall tour with a date at USANA Amphitheatre on October 19th. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 13th. K.Flay and Grouplove will be the special guests.
“Evolve” is now available for pre-order from all participating digital retailers. Those who pre-order “Evolve” will receive instant downloads of the first single “Believer,” plus new songs “Thunder” and “Whatever It Takes.” Fans who pre-order the album on the official Imagine Dragons store shop.
Here’s the tracklist for “Evolve”
- I Don’t Know Why
- Whatever It Takes
- Believer
- Walking The Wire
- Rise Up
- Make It Up To You
- Yesterday
- Mouth of the River
- Thunder
- Start Over
- Dancing In The Dark
