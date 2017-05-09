News

Imagine Dragons Announce Salt Lake Show and New Album Details

Imagine Dragons at the American Music Awards 2014, Nokia Theater, Los Angeles, CA 11-23-14 David Edwards/DailyCeleb.com 818-249-4998

Prepare yourselves…

Imagine Dragons have announced that their new album “Evolve” will be released on June 23rd. They also announced a fall tour with a date at USANA Amphitheatre on October 19th. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 13th. K.Flay and Grouplove will be the special guests.

“Evolve” is now available for pre-order from all participating digital retailers. Those who pre-order “Evolve” will receive instant downloads of the first single “Believer,” plus new songs “Thunder” and “Whatever It Takes.” Fans who pre-order the album on the official Imagine Dragons store shop.imaginedragonsmusic.com today through Saturday, May 13th at 9am will be sent registration instructions and receive priority access in the Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale, which begins on Monday the 15th at 10am. The album can be purchased in a variety of formats and bundles here.

image001

Here’s the tracklist for “Evolve”

  1. I Don’t Know Why
  2. Whatever It Takes
  3. Believer
  4. Walking The Wire
  5. Rise Up
  6. Make It Up To You
  7. Yesterday
  8. Mouth of the River
  9. Thunder
  10. Start Over
  11. Dancing In The Dark

 

