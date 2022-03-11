Imagine Dragons Share First Single From Upcoming Album

Photo: Interscope Records

Imagine Dragons just dropped the first new track from their upcoming album, “Mercury – Act 2.”

Frontman Dan Reynolds says the single “Bones” is “a reflection of my constant obsession with the finality and fragility of life”.

Imagine Dragons are currently in the middle of their Mercury World Tour and are among the artists who recently canceled upcoming concerts in Russia and Ukraine.

How does “Bones” hold up compared to previous Imagine Dragons material?