Incubus Bassist Ben Kenney Reveals He Had Brain Tumor Removed

Earlier in the week, Incubus announced that bassist Ben Kenney would miss some shows to recover from a medical procedure. Kenney himself eventually confirmed the procedure on his Instagram account.

Kenney shared a photo of his head shaved and a scar around his ear with the caption, “Unfortunately last year I found out I had a brain tumor. As soon as I got home from tour I had a successful operation to have it removed. This year I am taking some time away from touring & social media to recover. My friend @talmeastory is taking over the bass with @incubusofficial while I’m away. I won’t physically be at the shows but I will be there in spirit. I miss you all and I hope you and your loved ones are safe and in good health.”

