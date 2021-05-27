News

Instacart Speeds Up Grocery Orders with New Option

If you are still using Instacart for your grocery shopping, you may be able to get your purchases quicker.

The app has announced that it is launching a new option, “Priority Delivery.”

The new option will offer delivery as quickly as 30 minutes, along with additional time window options.

For now, the new feature will be available in larger, metro cities in the U.S. and Canada.

Do you use Instacart or any other delivery apps? Do you think you would use Instacart more with this new priority delivery option?

