Jack White Crashes Beck’s Gig To Cover Chumbawumba

Photo: David James Swanson

Be careful – the following headline contains a dangerously high level of ’90s: Jack White recently crashed Beck’s solo gig to cover Chumbawumba and The Proclaimers.

Beck was set to perform a solo acoustic set at Nashville club The Basement East.

But it was White – impersonating Beck – who kicked off the set, telling the crowd “I’d like to do one of my favorite Beck songs from the 1990s that I wrote” before launching into a version of Chumbawumba’s “Tubthumping” that morphed into the Proclaimers hit “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)”.

At that point, the REAL Beck showed up, explaining “You asked for some nail clippers. I went out to my car to get them. I come back, and you’re playing my show.”

If you’re wondering, the answer is yes – a video of this moment exists, posted to the Instagram page of White’s Third Man Records.

What’s your favorite 90’s one-hit wonder?