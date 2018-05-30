Jack White Surprises DC High-Schoolers With a Pop-Up Show at Lunch

This week, Jack White brought his solo tour to Washington D.C. for two sold-out shows.
But White decided to add a third stop to his D.C. visit, dropping by a local high school for a surprise lunch hour set. White and his band stopped by Woodrow Wilson High School and tore through a 45-minute set in the school’s atrium during lunch hour. The pop-up concert was a complete surprise to students, and to most of the faculty as well – only two school officials, including the principal, knew about White’s visit.
Check out the photo gallery over at jackwhiteiii.com.
Jack White is playing Saltair on August 9th. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketfly.
