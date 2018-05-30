Jack White Surprises DC High-Schoolers With a Pop-Up Show at Lunch

This week, Jack White brought his solo tour to Washington D.C. for two sold-out shows.

But White decided to add a third stop to his D.C. visit, dropping by a local high school for a surprise lunch hour set. White and his band stopped by Woodrow Wilson High School and tore through a 45-minute set in the school’s atrium during lunch hour. The pop-up concert was a complete surprise to students, and to most of the faculty as well – only two school officials, including the principal, knew about White’s visit.

A post shared by Jordan Grobe (@jgrobe7) on May 30, 2018 at 2:16pm PDT

