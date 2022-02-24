News

Jacoby Shaddix On New Papa Roach Single ‘Stand Up’

Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix says his band’s new single “Stand Up” combines three different musical genres.

In a radio interview with New Jersey’s 105.5 WDHA, Shaddix said “It’s like we took three different genres and slammed them together. It’s like we took hip-hop, we took rock, and then we took pop anthemic vibe and made this amalgamation of a song.”

Papa Roach will hit the road next month on its ‘Kill The Noise’ tour with Bad Wolves and Hollywood Undead.

What are two musical genres that should *never* be combined?

Comments
