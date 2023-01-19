Jane’s Addiction Announces Tour Dates

Perry Ferrel | Shutterstock

Jane’s Addiction is sharing its tour plans for the year. The band announced that they will play a total of eight shows across the country this Spring.

The shows will start in California, pass through Arizona and wrap up in Nevada.

The band released a statement saying, “We’re excited to announce that we’ll be on tour again this spring. We’ll be performing at a select number of intimate venues and then onto Lollapalooza Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. See you all soon!”

🚨TOUR TICKETS ON PRESALE 🚨 Visit https://t.co/9OTcuqyaPW for more information pic.twitter.com/PNxndwshuu — Jane's Addiction (@janesaddiction) January 19, 2023

It will be guitarist Dave Navarro’s first set of performances back with the group since a lengthy battle with COVID-19.