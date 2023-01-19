News

Jane’s Addiction Announces Tour Dates

Perry Ferrel | Shutterstock

Jane’s Addiction is sharing its tour plans for the year. The band announced that they will play a total of eight shows across the country this Spring.
The shows will start in California, pass through Arizona and wrap up in Nevada.

The band released a statement saying, “We’re excited to announce that we’ll be on tour again this spring. We’ll be performing at a select number of intimate venues and then onto Lollapalooza Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. See you all soon!”

It will be guitarist Dave Navarro’s first set of performances back with the group since a lengthy battle with COVID-19.

Comments
