Jared Leto is Going to Mars Across America Starting Today!

And Announce the name of Thirty Seconds to Mars upcoming album

Today, JARED LETO of THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS announced he will embark on a cross-country journey MARS ACROSS AMERICA in celebration of the release of the band’s fifth studio album, AMERICA, out Friday, April 6th via Interscope Records. Leto will depart from New York City Monday, April 2nd and travel cross country by any means possible: trains, planes, automobiles, hitchhiking, Greyhound bus, Lyft rides, NASCAR pit stops, bicycles and more. Along the way, Leto plans to visit unique destinations that showcase the title subject of the band’s album: AMERICA. To further showcase what America is made of, Mars Across America will hand out genetic testing kits from 23andMe to fans along the way, helping them discover more about who they are and their connection to others. The week-long journey will race the clock to culminate on Friday, April 6 in the band’s hometown of Los Angeles for a series of events on album release day.

Last week the band unveiled the title and track listing along with an ambitious global creative campaign for their highly-anticipated fifth studio album: AMERICA, due April 6 via Interscope Records. The album contains feature tracks with superstars Halsey and A$AP Rocky plus a Zedd produced track, see below for full track listing. The moodboard details the complete visual campaign including multiple album covers, available in both physical and digital retail outlets. In addition to the album covers, the provocative images will be part of a global advertising campaign including outdoor billboards and posters in major cities. AMERICA is available for preorder now at http://smarturl.it/MARSpreorder.

Tickets for the bands recently announced 2018 North American “The Monolith Tour”, promoted by Live Nation, are on sale now. The tour will kick off June 6 in Toronto, ON. Walk The Moon, K.Flay, MisterWives, Joywave, and Welshly Arms will join as support on select dates. Each seat purchased will include a copy of the new album. Please see below for full tour itinerary, fans can checkwww.thirtysecondstomars.com/tour for more details.

The band most recently released “One Track Mind” featuring A$AP Rocky, and “Dangerous Night,” currently in the top 10, following a 4 week #1 alternative track with “Walk On Water.” “Walk On Water” was also used in collaboration with ESPN’s college football programming for the 2017 season across a variety of platforms. The official music video for the single is a sneak peek into the upcoming documentary film, “A Day in the Life of America.” Filmed on a single day, July 4th, 2017, in all 50 states plus Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, the documentary includes footage from 92 professional film crews, 10,000 fan submissions, and news & social media content. Directed by Jared Leto, the film presents a unique and historic portrait of America on a single day. Thirty Seconds to Mars encourages people to continue the conversation by posting their thoughts and images with the hashtag #WhatAmericaMeansToMe across social media.

AMERICA Track Listing:

1. Walk On Water

2. Dangerous Night produced by Zedd

3. Rescue Me

4. One Track Mind ft. A$AP Rocky

5. Monolith

6. Love Is Madness ft. Halsey

7. Great Wide Open

8. Hail To The Victor

9. Dawn Will Rise

10. Remedy

11. Live Like A Dream

12. Rider