Jared Leto of Thirty Seconds to Mars: Mars Across America – Day Three Recap

DAY #3 for Jared Leto’s “Mars Across America” journey. I can’t call it a tour, because if I say “tour” that, for Jared at least, would imply concerts. No, THIS is actually, a TREK. Jared is crossing the country by any means necessary to explore the U.S.

Jared hitched a ride with some fans and checks in with Good Morning America while visiting with NASCAR at the Texas Motor Speedway

Mr. Leto also surprised some fans on a Greyhound bus with the new TSTM album, America.

(Photos by Matty Vogel)

He also spent some time doing some really cool stuff with foster kids. Jared is doing a really cool thing here. I don’t know that we fully appreciate the country we live in sometimes, and I think it’s badass that Leto is sharing all of this with his fans.

TOMORROW, MARS ACROSS AMERICA WILL CONTINUE ON TO ARIZONA.

