Jason Momoa Learned to Play Bass Because of Tool

Jason Momoa is most well-known for his acting, but he has a love for playing bass and can thank one band for that.

In a new interview, Momoa reveals how the band Tool inspired him to pick up and learn to play the bass.

“It was my assistant’s birthday, and she really loves Tool, so I borrowed a bass from my buddy and we all played ‘Sober’ for her,” said Momoa.

Tool isn’t the only band to inspire Momoa. He’s jammed with Les Claypool from Primus and is good friends with Robert Trujillo from Metallica.

