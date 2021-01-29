John Carpenter’s Dream Collaboration is with BABYMETAL

The king of horror film music, John Carpenter, has one wish for a collaboration: with BABYMETAL!

Talking with Kerrang!, the composer discusses his new album in February, as well as his taste in non-film scores.

While Carpenter says he loves heavier music like Metallica, it’s BABYMETAL who really has him excited.

​“But you know, my life will be complete if I get endorsed by the Japanese group BABYMETAL. I love them! They’re so fabulous,” said Carpenter.

When asked how he would feel about a collaboration with the band, Carpenter said, “I would love it.”

