John Frusciante Got ‘Deep Into the Occult’ Before Last Leaving RHCP

Photo: Clara Balzary

John Frusciante recently opened up about his mindset right before he left Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2009.

“I became quite off-balance mentally those last couple of years we toured,” Frusciante told Classic Rock. “As the tour went on, I got deep into the occult, which became a way of escaping the mindset of tour life.”

“The occult tends to magnify whatever you are, and I was an imbalanced mess,” he added.

Of course, things eventually worked out with Frusciante returning to the band in 2019.

RED MAGIC: John Frusciante got 'deep into the occult' before last leaving Red Hot Chili Peppers: https://t.co/OzjpRLoL48 — Loudwire (@Loudwire) March 8, 2022

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ 12th studio album, ‘Unlimited Love,’ is out April 1.

Have you ever had to step away from something for a while, then come back to it later? What do you expect from this new Red Hot Chili Peppers album?