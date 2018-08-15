John Lennon’s Killer Is Up For Parole For 10th Time

The man who shot John Lennon is up for parole yet again.

Mark David Chapman, who fatally shot Lennon outside the star’s Manhattan apartment in 1980, will go before the New York Board of Parole this week. It’s the 10th time that Chapman has attempted to win parole. His last attempt was two years ago when the board determined Chapman should remain in prison due to the “celebrity-seeking” reasons behind the murder.

Do you think things will go any differently for Chapman this time? Which rock star’s death hit you the hardest?