Jon Smith talks with a TSA agent about guns and air travel in his new podcast

Jon Smith is a firearms enthusiast, so we figure we should let him have a podcast.. Join us for a new episode every Thursday from the “Down Range Podcast”

This week Jon talks with TSA agent Steven Marquardt about traveling with firearms, and some other general airport questions. Also, Jon has Jim York from Black Rifle Coffee joining in with some experiences on the OTHER side of the TSA while flying to New Mexico.

Check it out on iTunes, or by listening right here 🙂