Josh Klinghoffer Talks Red Hot Chili Peppers, Touring with Pearl Jam

Despite departing the Red Hot Chili Peppers, guitarist Josh Klinghoffer has been busy!

Talking with Guitar World, Klinghoffer explained that he hopes to make a solo album every year and continue work with his own band Pluralone.

Klinghoffer also revealed that he still stays in touch with the guy from the Chili Peppers, and is even in a Fantasy Basketball league with Flea!

Josh Klinghoffer talks touring with Pearl Jam, his relationship with the Red Hot Chili Peppers and his ambitious quest to make a solo album every year

As far as touring with Pearl Jam, Klinghoffer said, “I don’t really play that much guitar. I play on four songs maybe at the most, and rarely will all four be in the same set. So, I’d say two or three a night. ”

