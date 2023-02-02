Juno Awards Defend Arcade Fire Nomination

Arcade Fire | Shutterstock

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences is defending its nomination of Arcade Fire for this year’s Juno Awards despite the sexual misconduct allegations against frontman Win Butler.

Nominations were revealed on Tuesday and Arcade Fire was nominated in the Group of the Year.

The move sparked backlash on social media, but the Academy has since defended itself, arguing that the nomination highlights Butler’s bandmates.

A statement said, “We look at Arcade Fire’s nomination for group of the year as one for the entire band. While we take the allegations very seriously, in this situation, we are also honoring the rest of the band for their success. We hope the allegations against Butler will not detract from the achievements of the other group members.”

In August, Butler was accused of sexual misconduct by four people between 18 and 23 years old at the time of the alleged interactions.

