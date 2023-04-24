King Charles Coronation Playlist Released

Beatles, Queen, Bowie Featured On King Charles Coronation Playlist

The official playlist for King Charles III’s coronation has been made public, featuring UK stars from the Beatles to the Spice Girls. Here are a few of the tunes you’ll find on the 26-song playlist: Beatles, “Come Together” David Bowie, “Let’s Dance” ELO, “Mr. Blue Sky” Kate Bush, “Running Up That Hill” Queen, “We Are The Champions” Spice Girls, “Say You’ll Be There” One song you won’t find on the list? The Proclaimers’ “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” – it was removed due to the duo’s anti-royal comments.

Find more stories on X96