LCD Soundsystem’s Ultimate Bangers, Ranked

10 Essential LCD Soundsystem Tracks That Still Slap in 2025

LCD Soundsystem makes music for people who overthink everything, but still want to dance. Two decades since their debut, James Murphy‘s blend of sharp lyrics, analog synths, and emotional honesty still hits just as hard. Whether you’re reliving the indie disco era or discovering it for the first time, these ten tracks prove LCD hasn’t aged—they’ve just gotten deeper.

Even better? You can hear them live when LCD Soundsystem performs at the Sandy Amphitheater on August 12, 2025—a rare chance to experience the band’s complete sonic chaos in the Utah summer air. Before you go, revisit their legacy with this breakdown of how LCD Soundsystem went from indie to icon, and keep up with all things Murphy and crew on our LCD Soundsystem tag page. Purchase tickets from Ticketmaster.

Here’s a countdown of the songs that still slap in 2025.

10. “New York, I Love You But You’re Bringing Me Down”

Album: Sound of Silver

Release Date: March 12, 2007

Achievements: Featured in multiple “Best NYC Songs” lists by Rolling Stone and Pitchfork

A slow-burning ballad written like a breakup letter to a changing city. Stripped-down piano chords carry Murphy’s exhausted vocal as he laments gentrification, nostalgia, and the loss of weirdness in New York. It ends in a theatrical build, making the emotional punch land even harder.

9. “Tribulations”

Album: LCD Soundsystem

Release Date: January 24, 2005

Achievements: Featured on FIFA 07 soundtrack and several TV promos

This track pulses with cold synths and relentless rhythm. It’s Murphy’s version of a panic attack you can dance to—a song that captures the tension of being emotionally detached and totally overwhelmed at the same time. A staple in early LCD live sets.

8. “Yeah (Crass Version)”

Album: Yeah EP

Release Date: July 2004

Achievements: Praised by The Guardian as a “nine-minute freakout”

An extended jam that fuses punk energy with dance repetition. The Crass Version is chaotic and propulsive, building into a near-spiritual frenzy with cowbells, claps, and shouted vocals. A peak LCD moment that feels like losing your mind in the best way.

7. “Tonite”

Album: American Dream

Release Date: September 1, 2017

Achievements: Won the Grammy for Best Dance Recording in 2018

A late-career gem with Murphy critiquing pop culture, aging, and instant gratification over a slick electro-disco beat. The spoken-word verses are pure Murphy—funny, cynical, and quietly self-aware. Proof that LCD aged into their sharpness without losing their groove.

6. “I Can Change”

Album: This Is Happening

Release Date: May 17, 2010

Achievements: Featured on the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World soundtrack

This synth-heavy slow-burner is one of LCD’s most emotionally raw tracks. Murphy pleads for love and compromise, masked in shimmering synths and dry humor. The tension between emotional honesty and robotic restraint makes it quietly devastating.

5. “Someone Great”

Album: Sound of Silver

Release Date: March 12, 2007

Achievements: Widely considered one of Murphy’s best lyrical moments

A meditation on grief set to a hypnotic beat. The song’s repetition reflects the cycles of loss, while Murphy’s deadpan delivery lets the emotion build in the background. It’s dance music for heartbreak, engineered for catharsis.

4. “Daft Punk Is Playing at My House”

Album: LCD Soundsystem

Release Date: February 21, 2005

Achievements: Gold-certified single; reached #1 on the UK Dance Chart

A tongue-in-cheek punk-funk track that captured the early-2000s indie dance scene. Murphy turns FOMO into a party invitation, mixing distorted guitars and robotic drums into something raw and irresistible. It’s the blueprint for LCD’s dancefloor anthems.

3. “Losing My Edge”

Album: LCD Soundsystem

Release Date: July 2002

Achievements: Cited in Pitchfork’s Top 100 Songs of the 2000s

The debut track that announced LCD Soundsystem‘s arrival—with a sneer. Murphy lists bands, laments his fading cool, and sounds both hilarious and totally unhinged. It’s part rant, part manifesto, and still painfully relatable to aging music obsessives everywhere.

2. “All My Friends”

Album: Sound of Silver

Release Date: May 28, 2007 (UK single)

Achievements: Named one of the best songs of the 2000s by Pitchfork and Rolling Stone

A relentless piano loop, a simple drum pattern, and lyrics that will punch you in the gut if you’ve ever wondered where the time went. “All My Friends” isn’t just LCD’s second best song—it’s one of the defining tracks of a generation that grew up dancing and feeling everything, all at once.

1. “Dance Yrself Clean”

Album: This Is Happening

Release Date: May 17, 2010

Achievements: Cult favorite and one of the band’s most iconic live moments

Murphy’s Law: Expect the Drop

Starts with soft keys and a whisper, then detonates three minutes in with distorted synth stabs and one of the greatest beat drops in indie history. It’s tension, release, and exhaustion—all crammed into nine minutes of sweaty perfection.

Honorable Mentions

“Home” – The best “end credits” song to your 20s

“Call the Police” – Big, bold, and Bowie-tinged

“Time to Get Away” – Sleazy funk with a passive-aggressive edge

“Us v Them” – Disco paranoia stretched across nearly eight minutes

These aren’t just songs—they’re sweaty, snarky life markers for anyone who’s ever danced through an identity crisis. LCD Soundsystem is what happens when Liquid Liquid, Gang of Four, Talking Heads, and David Bowie all cram into a Brooklyn loft with too many synths and not enough emotional boundaries. Whether you’ve been spinning these tracks since the iPod era or just found them via a cool older cousin (or algorithm), LCD’s rhythm, wit, and beautifully awkward energy still slap in 2025.

