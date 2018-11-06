LIKE IT OR EAT ME! Lil Peep and XXXtentacion – Falling Down

Our research consultant insisted that this song is a hit with Alternative Radio..
Despite my protests about it being a mediocre song sung by a rap duo, one of whom is (was) a terrible human being.. I relented and put it to the vote! Ladies and gentleman, in a LANDSLIDE Election Day victory of 54 Eat Me to 3 Like It… Our biggest Eat Me ever goes to the two worst stage names of all time.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.