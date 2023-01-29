Linkin Park Tease Possible Meteora Release

Linkin Park's Chester Bennington | Shutterstock

Linkin Park’s 2003 release of “Meteora” is approaching, and a teaser on the band’s website foreshadows a significant event.

The band momentarily changed the appearance of their website to resemble an old PC. When the error message is clicked, a “crash” and “reboot” are activated, followed by a countdown to the record’s anniversary.

Linkin Park always having fun with their releases. Love it. Hyped for Meteora 20 even though it makes me feel old again. pic.twitter.com/Asd7xVMz6H — Brandon Randolph (@BrandonR24) January 27, 2023

“Meteora” was one of the group’s best-selling tracks. Its initial global sales of 16 million copies made it one of the best-selling records of the 21st century.

