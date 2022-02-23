Logan Paul, Arnold Schwartzenegger To Host ‘Slap Fighting Championship’

Shutterstock

Move over, UFC – Logan Paul and Arnold Schwarzenegger are teaming up to bring you the Slap Fight Championship.

Yes, slap fighting – which is exactly what it sounds like: combatants take turns slapping each other until one of them falls down.

Paul called slap fighting “hilarious to me”, while Arnold said he would have a great time watching “as long as we don’t get slapped.”

The championship – featuring super heavyweight Dawid ‘Zales’ Zalewski taking on the 370-pound Koa ‘Da Crazy Hawaiian’ Viernes – will go down March 5th and stream live on Paul’s YouTube page.

Does ‘slap fighting’ have a future in the combat sports world? Will you be watching?