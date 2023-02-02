News

Lollapalooza Docuseries Coming To Paramount+

Paramount+ is producing a three-part docuseries about the iconic music festival Lollapalooza.

The series will be directed by Michael John Warren and produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and FunMeter.

It will explore Lollapalooza’s history, from its beginnings as a traveling festival with bands like Jane’s Addiction and Nine Inch Nails to its present-day incarnation as an international music festival.

The docu-series is executive produced by Bruce Gillmer and Amanda Culkowski.

