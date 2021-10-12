Machine Gun Kelly Flips Off Audience at Aftershock, Gets Stuff Thrown at Him

Lately, Machine Gun Kelly has had a rough go at performing at festivals.

Over the weekend at rock festival Aftershock, the musician was getting bombarded by bottles and tree branches being thrown his way.

At one point, he even showed off his middle fingers to some guys while performing on top of a tent.

WATCH: Machine Gun Kelly flips of haters at Aftershock, gets pelted with bottles and tree branches: https://t.co/sRE43LSTVV — Loudwire (@Loudwire) October 12, 2021

Once again, the hate is likely coming from Slipknot fans after MGK publicly talked smack about Corey Taylor.

Are you a fan of Slipknot, Machine Gun Kelly, or both? Do you think this type of behavior at shows is acceptable?