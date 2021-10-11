Machine Gun Kelly Reacts To Pete Davidson’s “SNL” Impersonation

Social media is still reacting to the latest episode of “SNL”, where Kim Kardashian was the host.

One of the memorable skits included SNL cast member, Pete Davidson, portraying his buddy, Machine Gun Kelly, and fellow SNL cast member Chloe Fineman, acting as Megan Fox.

The skit also included Kim Kardashian portraying her sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

MGK responded to the impersonation with a tweet including a small clip of the skit and the caption, “i think it’s time for me to come on the show as Pete.”

i think it’s time for me to come on the show as Pete @nbcsnl https://t.co/Ue0mnK7Mlw — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) October 10, 2021

