Matt Cameron Leaves Pearl Jam After 27 Years

Matt Cameron Exits Pearl Jam After 27 Years Behind the Kit

Beat to Black

Pearl Jam’s longtime drummer Matt Cameron has officially stepped away from the band, closing a 27-year chapter that helped define the group’s sonic evolution. The announcement, made on July 7, came via coordinated social media posts from Cameron and his now-former bandmates.

Cameron expressed gratitude to Eddie Vedder, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, and Jeff Ament, calling his time in the band “fantastic” and “filled with friendships, artistry, challenges and laughter.” He ended his message with the tantalizing phrase, “More to follow.” The band, in turn, honored him as a “singular and true powerhouse of a musician and drummer” whose years were “deeply important.” Read more from the band’s press release.

The Reason? Still a Mystery

Neither Cameron nor Pearl Jam disclosed the reason behind his departure. Speculation points to a desire for rest, time with family, or a pivot to other projects, but no specifics have been confirmed. What’s clear is that his journey isn’t over.

From Seattle Grunge to Stadium Rock: The Matt Cameron Era

Before Pearl Jam

Cameron first rose to prominence in Seattle‘s heavy rock scene as the drummer for Soundgarden, performing on pivotal albums like Badmotorfinger and Superunknown. He also joined Chris Cornell and future Pearl Jam members in the short-lived yet beloved project Temple of the Dog, a tribute to late Mother Love Bone singer Andrew Wood.

Stepping Into Pearl Jam’s Rhythmic Void

Pearl Jam had cycled through several drummers by the time Cameron joined in 1998. Dave Krusen, Matt Chamberlain, Dave Abbruzzese, and Jack Irons had all passed through before Cameron took over during the Yield tour. He reportedly learned more than 80 songs in two weeks to get up to speed quickly.

His debut on record with the band came in 2000 with Binaural. From there, he anchored Pearl Jam through a prolific two-decade run.

Cameron’s Creative Footprint

Beyond his metronomic precision, Cameron was a key creative force. His songwriting credits include tracks like “Save You”, “You Are”, and “The Fixer”, blending complex rhythms with melodic drive. His drumming balanced force with finesse, shifting seamlessly between experimental and hard-hitting.

Albums with Pearl Jam

Binaural (2000)

Riot Act (2002)

Pearl Jam (2006)

Backspacer (2009)

Lightning Bolt (2013)

Gigaton (2020)

Dark Matter (2024)

Final Curtain Call

Cameron’s last performance with Pearl Jam came on May 18, 2025, in Pittsburgh during the final show of the Dark Matter World Tour. The album earned critical acclaim and multiple Grammy nominations.

More Than a Sideman

Cameron’s career extends far beyond Pearl Jam. In 2013, he teamed with Zach Hill and Janet Weiss for the percussion-forward project Drumgasm. He released a solo album, Cavedweller, in 2017 through Pearl Jam’s Monkeywrench Records. Most recently, he joined forces with Krist Novoselic and Kim Thayil in the band 3rd Secret, continuing his passion for collaborative experimentation.

In 2017, Cameron was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with Pearl Jam. He will receive the same honor later this year with Soundgarden.

