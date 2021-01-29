Mike Shinoda to Release First Ever Fan Track That He Produced

Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda is ready to release a track he produced for a fan on Twitch!

In a new Instagram post, Shinoda made the announcement that he will be releasing Chris Kelly’s “Bittersweet” on February 26.

Shinoda had previously released two instrumental tracks that he worked on while using Twitch Live.

Do you think Twitch will be a new way for artists to work on and release music? Do you use Twitch?