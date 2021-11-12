News

Modern-Day ‘Forrest Gump’ Runs From San Fran To New York For Brain Cancer Research

A man hailed as a modern-day ‘Forrest Gump’ has completed a coast-to-coast run to raise money for brain cancer research.

Jordan Moon is an Air Force veteran who set out from San Francisco in September to jog 3,000 miles across the country.

Moon, who calls himself ‘The American Runner’, averaged 50 miles per day – nearly the equivalent of two marathons – stopping once every 10 miles to change his shoes and socks.

Moon traveled through rain, snow, mountains, and desert heat before arriving in New York City on Thursday.

