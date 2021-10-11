Modest Mouse Perform ‘Golden Casket’ Tracks In A Tiny Room

Modest Mouse crammed into a tiny room for a pair of live performance videos.

The indie legends played “We Are Between” and “Back To The Middle” from their new album The Golden Casket, for a pair of videos released Monday by VEVO.

Modest Mouse is currently on the road and will wrap up their summer/fall tour on October 24th at Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival.

How does The Golden Casket hold up to the classic Modest Mouse albums?