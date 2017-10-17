News

Morrissey Puts in All The Effort for “Spent the Day in Bed Video”

“Low in High School” is Out on November 17th

Morrissey is returning to Salt Lake and Kingsbury Hall on November 18th – only a day before his new album is released. From what I can take away in this video for “Spent the Day in Bed” Morrissey is hanging out in a ward house (West Jordan, not South if I had to guess) on, like, a Thursday with his band and reminds you of the dangers of fake news and sometimes frolicking in a wheelchair. This video is a farce!

I really wonder what he watches. I am guessing lots of “Toast of London.”

