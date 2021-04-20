Morrissey Slams The Simpsons

Morrisey is slamming the creators of The Simpsons.

The English musician called the show ‘racist and hurtful’ after they depicted him with ‘his belly hanging out’ in the latest episode, ‘Panic on the Streets of Springfield.”

Surprising what a “turn for the worst" the writing for The Simpson’s tv show has taken in recent years. Sadly, The… Posted by Morrissey Official on Sunday, April 18, 2021

Morrissey’s character was voiced by guest star Benedict Cumberbatch.

80s Quilloughby (Morrissey) meeting his current self is the funniest shit I've seen this year pic.twitter.com/Hzy3HEk1bL — vale☄️ (@adifferentgun) April 19, 2021

